Nafa beneficiaries in URR urge continuation of support

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Beneficiaries of the Nafa cash transfer programme in Upper River Region are urging the government and partners to continue the initiative, citing significant improvements in their livelihoods. Bana Sanyang, a beneficiary from Fantumbung village, said the program has enabled her to invest in ruminants, expand her pancake business, and provide for her family’s needs.

“The coming of this project has brought a lot of development to us and has made life much easier,” Sanyang said. Momodou Bah, a Nutrition Field Officer, noted that 59 beneficiaries, mostly women, received cash transfers in Fantumbung, empowering them to engage in petty businesses and improve their children’s welfare.

- Advertisement -

The program has had a profound impact, with beneficiaries using the funds for income-generating activities, education, and feeding. “They hope and pray that another project will come to help and support only the women,” Bah said, highlighting the program’s focus on empowering women.