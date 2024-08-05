National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority IssuesWarning on Printing of False Certificates

- Advertisement -

The National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) has recently observed a concerning increase in the production and distribution of fraudulent certificates within various industries. We wish to remind all individuals and organizations that the creation, distribution, and use of false certification documents are illegal activities that undermine the integrity of our education system.

Zero Tolerance Policy

NAQAA maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of forgery or fraudulent documentation. The authority is committed to upholding the highest standards of accreditation and quality assurance, and in accordance with the NAQAA Act. 2021 will take stringent action against those involved in the creation and dissemination of counterfeit certificates.

Call to Action

We urge everyone to respect and uphold the integrity of our accreditation systems. Any suspicious activities or attempts to procure fraudulent certificates should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities.

Contact Information

For more information or to report fraudulent activities, please contact the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority at:

· Phone: +220 4370518, 4370524, 4370526, 4371791, 4371799

· Email: [email protected]

· Website: www.naqaa.gm

The NAQAA remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that all certifications and qualifications are earned through legitimate means, reflecting the true competence and capabilities of individuals.