9 people in custody for various drugs offenses

50-year-old Musa Ceesay a resident of Misera Village and a farmer by profession was arrested by Soma DLEAG station at Misera on the 29th July 2024 at around 03:00 hours GMT onwards with (1) big bundle, (1) medium bundle, (10) parcels and (70) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement paper, multi-color bag and transparent nylon bag respectively.

35-year-old Omar Nyang a resident of Misera Village and a farmer by profession was arrested by Soma DLEAG station on the 29th July 2024 at around 03:00 hours GMT onwards with (67) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa and (10) tablets of clonazepam (controlled drug) which is concealed in white paper, empty rice bag, blue plastic bag and inside a metal suitcase respectively.

35-year-old Musa Jarju a resident of Misera Village and a farmer by profession was arrested by Soma DLEAG station on the 29th July 2024 at around 03:00 hours GMT onwards with (74) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in multicolor nylon bag and a combat boot respectively.

21-year-old Idrissa Belt Camara a Sierra Leonean residing at Brikama Durmakolong was arrested by Brikama DLEAG station on the 1st August 2024 at around 13:00 hours GMT onwards with (41) wraps of suspected kush which is concealed in white papers and placed inside his underwear.

25-year-old Lamin Kurang a resident of Faji kunda was arrested by Bundung DLEAG station on the 30th July 2024 at around 19:31 hours GMT onwards with (25) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white papers, black sock and inside a waist bag respectively.

74-year-old Sulayman Njie a resident of Banjul and a retired accountant was arrested by Banjul DLEAG station on the 30th July 2024 at around 09:45 hours GMT onwards with (6) wraps of suspected cocaine and (1) wrap and a smoking joint of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white papers.

35-year-old Alagie Badjie a resident of Brufut was arrested by Serrekunda DLEAG station on the 1st August 2024 at around 13:30 hours GMT onwards with some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement paper, multi-color bag and placed inside an empty mayonnaise bucket respectively.

36-year-old Herneio Dos Reis a Bissau Guinean residing at Kololi was arrested by Serrekunda DLEAG station on the 1st August 2024 at around 18:20 hours GMT onwards with some quantities of suspected cocaine which is concealed in transparent nylon bag.

28-year-old Muhammed Jagne a resident of Lamin Village and a driver by profession was arrested by ACU of Gambia Police Force on the 1st August 2024 at around 18:00 hours GMT onwards with (10) wraps of suspected kush which is concealed in white papers and placed inside a transparent nylon bag respectively.

All the suspects are currently in custody while further investigations continue.