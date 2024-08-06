Government announces major distribution of Gambia’s first locally made organic fertilizer

- Advertisement -

Press release

The agricultural sector is one of Gambia’s most important assets – both economically and environmentally. The launch of the country’s first locally made organic fertilizer – Ecosoil – marks a turning point in the nation’s path to achieving food self-sufficiency, as well as sustainable farming practices. Up un<l now, Gambia has been 100% reliant on imported chemical-based fertilizers for our crops.

The government is currently distributing fully subsidised Ecosoil organic fertilizer to farmers around the country. Mr. M Secka, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, says: “We are delighted to announce that we are giving out 6000 tonnes of organic Ecosoil fertilizer this farming season. This will impact thousands of farmers at absolutely no cost to them. The transition from dependence on imported mineral fertilizers to organic fertilizers is a priority for The Government of The Gambia, in order to ensure our national food security and self- sufficiency objectives are realized in a sustainable manner.”

Momarr Taal, Co-Founder of Ecosoil, says: “We welcome the government’s initiative to solve the fertilizer crisis. The history of importation has left farmers vulnerable to numerous external shocks: for example, the war in Ukraine affected the availability of fertilizers around the world, and farmers faced shortages and high prices.”

While chemical fertilizers oTen cause soil degradation, organic fertilizer nourishes the soil with natural ingredients. Ecosoil was developed through a series of tests over three year prior to launch. This rigorous scientific process included a study of the soil health of Gambian farms, available sources of organic maWer and a thorough economic analysis. Ecosoil organic fertilizer was created as a result of this work. The product is scientifically tested and validated by reputable institutions both in The Gambia and internationally. It has been proven to improve soil health and boost yields in a safe and healthy way.

Ecosoil’s Marketing Director Abdoulaye Dumbuya says: “We discovered that farmers have been facing growing challenges every farming season, many of which are directly related to their inputs and climate change. Good soil health is key to a good harvest and healthy crop, but without the necessary accessibility to quality affordable organic fertilizers, Gambia will struggle to feed herself. We are passionate about nourishing Gambia’s soil with fertilizer that is 100% organic. We want to preserve our soil for the health of the planet, and our future generations.”

Coined as “xharitu baykat bi”, agricultural practioners have welcomed the introduction of Ecosoil, including North Bank Farmers Association, who say: “We’re proud to use an organic, Gambian-made fertilizer.” Farmer Tamsir Saho adds: “This is the second season I applied Ecosoil on my groundnut and corn fields. My harvest increased significantly last season and now my neighboring farmers are also using Ecosoil for their fields. We are hopeful that this year’s harvest will be beWer than last year’s and want to thank the government for promoting the use of these high standard organic products.”

Momarr Taal concludes: “By choosing organic fertilizer over chemical alternatives, we can transform the agriculture sector in West Africa. Perhaps most importantly, we can ensure that future generations will inherit fertile soil – so they can farm sustainably, grow healthier produce, and feed the ever-growing African continent.”

About Ecosoil

At Ecosoil, we care about improving soil health and yields with high-quality, low-cost, locally manufactured organic fertiliser. Our mission is to enable farmers in West Africa to nourish their soil and improve their crops. Our vision is that future generations will inherit fertile soil, so they can farm sustainably, grow healthier produce, and feed the ever-growing African continent.