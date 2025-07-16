NEA holds media clinic on pertinent environmental issues

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of its annual media clinic, the National Environment Agency (NEA) Thursday organised a media clinic for journalists on pertinent environmental issues.

Held at the NEA Documentation Centre, the media clinic exposed Gambian journalists from the electronic and print media to pertinent environmental issues with the objective of preparing them to be advocates for attitudinal change.

The Environmental Education and Communications Unit at the National Environment Agency played a key role in the design of the training curriculum.

Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang, a Senior Programme Officer at the NEA, said bringing a greater spectrum of the Gambian media together for dialogue on environmental issues is crucial.

“It is a proven fact that seasoned journalists and presenters present here today will be able to help the NEA carry out all these very important information that we will want the Gambian populace to hear about environmental protection,” he said.

Lamin Camara, the director of Inter-Sectoral Services Network at NEA, said the training is part of efforts geared towards reaching a wider audience.

“We believe after this engagement with the different experts, the wider population would be opportune to hear a lot of stories that will be of use when it comes to matters dealing or confronting our fragile environment.”

During the training, experts presented on different thematic topics including the anti-littering regulation of 2007, ban on plastic bag order of 2015, environmental impact assessment, hazardous chemicals & pesticides and ozone depleting substances.