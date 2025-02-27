Ngente: Gambia’s traditional newborn naming ceremony

- Advertisement -

The Ngente ceremony, a cherished tradition in countries like Gambia and Senegal, has been practiced for generations to name newborns.

This special event, held seven days after birth, merges Islamic customs with local cultural traditions.

Attended by elders, neighbors and religious leaders, the ceremony begins with shaving the baby’s hair, leading up to its most meaningful moment — the naming. The chosen name, selected by the parents, elders and religious leaders, is then announced with prayers for the child’s health and blessings.

As part of the ritual, an Aqiqah sacrifice is performed, with the meat distributed among guests and those in need. Following the meal, traditional music is played, and the celebration continues with joy and festivity.

Ngente is both a religious obligation and a cultural celebration, strengthening the bonds within the community.

In Gambia, various ethnic groups including the Mandinka, Wolof, Fulani and Jola observe Ngente, each incorporating their own unique customs into the ceremony.

This age-old tradition remains deeply embedded in Gambian society, marking a newborn’s official introduction into both the family and the community.

The Ngente ceremony is not just a tradition; it is a reflection of religious beliefs and cultural heritage, reinforcing social unity.

Speaking to Anadolu during their newborn’s Ngente ceremony in Banjul, Gambian couple Sulay and Jainaba Secka shared their experience.

“Right now, my wife and I are celebrating the birth of our new daughter and holding a naming ceremony for her,” said Sulay.

He explained that the celebration includes entertainment and traditional food for guests.

“First, we give the name, and then people say nice things about me. I’ll name my child after my mother, Ruhey,” he said.

Sulay emphasised the importance of starting the ceremony with the shaving of the baby’s hair.

“This is very important to us because it’s part of our culture. We invite people to join, and they not only enjoy themselves but also share in our happiness,” he said.

A member of the Wolof ethnic group, Sulay described Ngente as an “African tradition” practiced in a few other countries beyond Gambia.

He noted that close family members, his wife’s family, colleagues and neighbors all took part in the celebration.

Expressing her joy at the birth of her fourth daughter, Jainaba highlighted the ceremony’s significance, saying it is an essential part of their cultural identity.