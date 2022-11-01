NHRC, International IDEA sign cooperation

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) recently signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Human Rights Commission of the Gambia (NHRC)23October 2022, Banjul, The Gambia. The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between International IDEA and the Gambian NGRC in areas of mutual interest, by defining a framework for joint efforts to support the National Human Rights Commission in The Republic of The Gambia. The agreement states that International IDEA will assist to develop capacities of the NHRC Commission, Secretariat and staff on skills, knowledge and use of tools related to building a culture of promotion and respect of Human Rights through technical advising, workshops, trainings and related events as determined by the parties. The agreement will also include developing research and analysis to support the work of the NHRC, including but not limited to analysis of The Gambia’s Human Rights history, as well as civic education, community outreach and related as requested by the NHRC and within the limits of International IDEA resources. Under the agreement, International IDEA will conduct expert workshops, including mobilizing International IDEA’s network of practitioners who have led and advised National Human Rights Commissions in similar contexts, as requested by the NHRC and within the limits of International IDEA resources. International IDEA was represented by Roba Sharamo, Regional Director for Africa and West Asia, while the NHRC was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Daniel Joof, Chairperson of the Gambian National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).