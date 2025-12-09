NOGOYA Protocol to be incorporated into UTG Curriculum

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The University of the Gambia (UTG) has partnered with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Department of Parks and Wildlife to incorporate the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing into its curriculum. This initiative aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to fairly share benefits from natural resources and protect genetic materials.

The integration of the Nagoya Protocol into UTG’s curriculum will enhance students’ understanding of environmental laws and forestry, enabling them to contribute to sustainable development.

The four-year project is supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), which has provided capacity-building assistance to The Gambia.

Abubacarr Kujabi, project coordinator, emphasized the importance of fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources.

Dr Alpha Kargbo, technical assistant of the APS project, stated that the project aims to provide technical support for developing APS policies, legal, institutional, and regulatory frameworks for The Gambia.

The project recognises the crucial role of stakeholders, particularly academia, in preserving biodiversity and promoting sustainable development.

Lamin KM Fatty, Dean of the School of Agriculture and Environment, emphasised that integrating ABS into the Environmental Sciences curriculum is a strategic response to the evolving environmental landscape.

The curriculum reform will equip students with the competencies needed to support national development, fulfill international obligations, and contribute to sustainable and equitable resource management.

The project will encourage researchers to access genetic resources, conduct inventories, and collaborate with traditional healers and local NGOs. The partnership aims to promote sustainable development, recognising the value of genetic resources and traditional knowledge.