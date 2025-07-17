spot_img
Nottingham Forest sign Gambian striker Lamin Sillah

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Gambian U20 striker Lamin Sillah on a three-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old forward will join the Premier League side following a series of impressive performances at Olympiacos, where he showcased his potential at youth level.
Forest have identified Sillah as a promising talent for the future and are believed to have significant development plans in place for the young attacker.
The club views him as part of their long-term project, with the potential to break into the first team in the coming seasons.
Sillah’s arrival reflects Nottingham Forest’s continued commitment to investing in emerging international talent.

