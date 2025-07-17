GAMBIA AT NORWAY CUP

- Advertisement -

The annual world youth football festival, The Norway Cup, gets under in Oslo on July 26. The event is an international youth football tournament held annually since 1972. It is the world’s largest football tournament and sees a typical 1400 to 1700 participating teams per year – in 2023 Norway Cup hit an all-time record with 2183 teams.

The Norway Cup consists of tournaments for ages 10 through 19 for both genders, with over 53,049 teams having participated during its history.

The Gambian team, under the coordination of the Tijan Jaiteh Football Academy arrived iin Oslo on Monday, in time for a planned training camp ahead of the event.

The Norway Cup representative in The Gambia Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh is leading the team which is expected to play in the Under 19 category this year. Two years ago, the Gambian team won the Under 16 category unbeaten, a feat that attracted global attention. Shortly before the team departs on Sunday, Ambassador Jaiteh said the event is a unique opportunity to show the world Gambia’s football talent and the potential to sell the national game at youth level is very gratifying.” We want to thank The Gambia Government and other individual and institutions who have contributed to make the team’s’ participation possible. We have made adequate preparations and will do more in the training camp in Norway before the tournament. The boys are excited and hungry to impress,” Jaiteh said.