Nov. 11 demo postponed

By Alagie Manneh

The pressure group, Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG), has announced the postponement of its much talked-about demonstration slated for this Friday.

Announcing the repudiation of the massive civic action together with officials of the Supreme Islamic Council and government officials, the CoPG said the postponement is the culmination of a series of meetings held with government and other stakeholders, notably the SIC.

In a joint press statement read by a government official, the government assured that they are “open and willing” to dialogue with the CoPG, and that the Supreme Islamic Council and Peace Network will continue to mediate between them.

“In view of these, the general public is hereby informed [that] the planned November 11, 2022 peaceful demonstration is postponed with the commitment to continue the dialogue between the two parties,” the statement, signed by the IGP, the interior, and information ministries, stated.