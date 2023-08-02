NPP Banjul sets up committee to push for Barrow 2026

By Tabora Bojang & Olimatou Coker

Senior officials, including councilors and politicians of the ruling NPP in Banjul, have gathered at the Atlantic Hotel to inaugurate the NPP Banjul elders committee.

According to members, the body is established to among others support President Adama Barrow’s bid to contest in 2026.

The committee was formed under the chairmanship of NPP Banjul chairman Ousman Wadda and consists of elders from the city.

The members pledged their strong commitment to support the president for 2026.

The vice president Muhammed B Jallow, in his short keynote address, commended the elders of Banjul for such a brilliant idea and urged them to remain undivided in their commitment and determination to achieve the committee’s objectives.

The VP said although the 2026 presidential election is three years away, work must begin now.

“Let us not seat and wait until the election approaches before starting to work. The election is in 2026 so in effect we only have two years to go because 2026 itself is the year of politics. So work starts now from 2024 and 2025,” the vice president said.

The Standard contacted a few senior officials of the governing NPP about the birth of the new body and its objectives but they declined to comment.