NPP rallies support for national nominations Sunday

The National Peoples Party has issued a press statement urging members and supporters of the party and its allies to turn up for nominations for mayoral and chairmanship candidates across the country on Sunday.

The party’s candidates will be nominated from 9am across all regional offices of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“Therefore, all cabinet ministers, National Assembly Members (NAMs), Councillors and executive members of NPP and partner parties are urged to intensively work with their respective regional committees at all levels for successful nominations. Furthermore, all are informed that after the nominations, the Grand Alliance will organise a joint mass political rally at the Tallinding Buffer Zone for the NPP candidates in Brikama Area Council, Kanifing Municipality and Banjul at 3pm.

The NPP Secretary General and Party Leader, His Excellency President Adama Barrow will preside over the mega rally,” the statement said.

The statement said President Barrow has called on all to abide by the electoral campaign code of conduct and ethics for a peaceful nomination day and subsequent campaign period. “He equally advised all to galvanise efforts for a resounding victory of all nominated NPP mayoral and chairmanship candidates. All are notified and invited to attend,” the statement signed by

Seedy SK Njie, deputy spokesman concluded.