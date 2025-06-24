OHCHR donates child care books to MoGCSW

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo M Camara

A team from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recently visited the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare (MoGCSW) and handed over 250 copies of the minimum standards for child care in both English and Arabic.

The delegation was led by Robert Kotchani, the Regional Representative for West Africa. In his remarks, Mr Kotchani underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the ministry and his office.

He noted that through its PAPEV project, OHCHR is pleased to contribute to the development of tools that promote and protect children’s rights.

He reaffirmed the OHCHR’s commitment to supporting The Gambia in the implementation of the minimum standards for child care residential facilities.

Aminata Kebe, PAPEV Regional Coordinator and Marie Adams, PAPEV National Coordinator, highlighted the critical importance of the document especially in light of the growing number of child care residential facilities in The Gambia and other countries in the region.

Receiving the document on behalf of the Minister, DPS Technical, Mr Saikou JK Trawally, expressed the Ministry’s deep appreciation for the efforts geared towards regulating child care centres, orphanages and madrassas. He reiterated that the minimum standards for residential for child care would further strengthen the capacity of the Directorate of children in monitoring care centres across the country.

He extended gratitude to PAPEV for its continued support towards the development of the document.