OLYMPIC SCORPIONS’ ADVENTURE STARTS TODAY

Gambia vs Burkina tonight

The first gallop into a potential long and adventurous journey by the brand new Under -23 team will be taken tonight in Cotonou, Benin against Burkina Faso.

At stake is the first crucial first leg victory that each side intends to seal ahead of the return leg for Gambia in Morocco on the 27th September.

Ahead of the match Coach T- Boy continues to welcome potential wonder -kids to an already flamboyant array of players.

The last to arrive include Foday Darboe (Paide, Estonia) and Jesper Ismaila Ceesay (AIK, Sweden). Already the much talked about wonder -kid Lamin Jarju who awed the Senegalese league with Casa Sports is in the squad. There is also Hibernia player Momodou Bojang while Lamarana Jallow of Sporting CP in Portugal is also expected to join the team in Morocco ahead of the second leg in Marrakech on the 27th. “We always knew that Lama wouldn’t be ready for the first leg on Wednesday that’s why we’ve made arrangements for him to fly directly to Morocco for the second leg. So, he’ll be arriving in Morocco from Portugal directly and would be received by GFF officials there ahead of our own travel there,” T Boy said. The team must eliminate Burkina at the end of the two legs and progress to the second round of the qualifiers and hopefully to the third and final round.

Only seven teams will make it to the finals in Morocco which qualifies automatically as hosts. That tournament will also serve as the route for Africa’s representative to the Olympic Games in France.