TMT excited over promotion to Second division

Three new teams will be playing in the national second division league for the very first-time next season. The first to be confirmed is TMT FC who secured promotion to the second tier after seeing off the challenges of Berewuleng and USB in the Greater Banjul playoffs. They’ll be joined by two other teams from either the champions of LRR, NBR, CRR or URR with the provincial playoffs to be contested at the beginning of next month.

TMT football academy was formed in 2020 by a football enthusiast, Omar H.O. Saidykhan.

He told the GFF Media that he established the team out of his love of the game and his innovative football philosophy that is meant to inspire young Gambian footballers to reach their personal goals.

Having played just one season in the Banjul regional third division league in 2022, they won the title before finishing ahead of the champions from West Coast and Kanifing to seal the second division spot.

“Because we believe in developing a first-class football club that will provide the tools for everyone to succeed in the beautiful game, we joined the Banjul third division league in 2022 and later got promoted to the second division. Not only producing players for the various national team categories, we also aim at competing in the first division,” Saidykhan told the GFF Media.