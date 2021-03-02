One more political party formed

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

One more political party has been cleared by the Independent Electoral Commission. It is called the Democratic Party, DP, whose secretary general is Yusupha Dumbuya. The party’s secretariat is in Brikama, West Coast Region.

Other particulars of the party are:

o Party Colour: Light Blue and Black

o Party Symbol: Torch light;

o Party Moto: Awakening Gambia

This takes the number of registered political parties to 17 in The Gambia.