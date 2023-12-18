ONS commences meeting on Security Sector Reform

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The Office of National Security in collaboration with ECOWAS has held a three-day meeting with Civil Society Organisations on the ongoing Security Sector Reform Policy at Bakadaji Hotel in Kotu.

The meeting is to sensitize CSOs on the key security sector reform policy (SSR) and strategic documents namely, National Security Policy, National Security Strategy, Security Sector Reform Strategy and National Defense Policy.

- Advertisement -

The office has embarked on the process of reform, restructuring and institutional development of the security sector to ensure it provides optimal security service delivery to the citizens and residents in The Gambia.

Speaking at the opening, National Security adviser Abubakarr S Jeng, said the meeting is on the national dialogue workshop on the ongoing Security Sector Reform and governance for stakeholders in The Gambia with a focus on the Office of National Security engagement with civil society organisations.

Mr. Jeng disclosed that the government of The Gambia remains committed to SSR process and will continue to demonstrate political will and leadership.

- Advertisement -

“The main objective of the three-day workshop is to implement the recommendations that were earlier agreed and most importantly to create a common approach and develop the next step towards enhancing effective communication, coordination, collaboration and partnership,” said Mr. Jeng.

Mr. Jeng expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for facilitating the workshop as part of its ongoing support to SSR, TANGO and Center for Research and Policy Development for their participation in as key stakeholders.