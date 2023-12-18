Trade ministry continues sensitization in NBR on new Labour Act

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in partnership with German Agency for International Cooperation and Development (GIZ) has continued its awareness raising program in North Bank Region (NBR).

The awareness raising program is meant to popularize the new documents.

The regional popularization of the National Employment Policy and Action Plan 2022-2026 and the National Labour Act 2023 is supported by GIZ.

Fabba Jammeh, Director of Employment at the MoTIE, handed over the three approved documents to the Deputy Governor of the region.

The Labour Act, 2023 section comprises twenty parts which include preliminary, administration of labour matters, licensing of private employment agencies, labour advisory board, expatriate quota allocation board, the industrial tribunal, rights and duties of employers and employees, employment of children, women, persons with disabilities, labour only sub-contracting, maintenance and development of human resources, contract of employment.

“It also included the terms and conditions of employment, occupational health, safety, welfare, protection of wages, discipline, dismissal and redundancy, freedom to associate, the right to collective bargaining and industrial relations, and miscellaneous.” He said

Mukhtar Drammeh, Labour Officer, explained to the gathering that the Labour Act, 2023 regulates the recruitment of labour, apprenticeship, the rights of employers and employees, and for connected matters.

In terms of administration, he said that the functions of the commissioner include receiving and investigating all representations made to him or her concerning the application of this Act; providing information and advice to employers and employees on matters relating to the application of this Act; “making periodic inspections of workplaces to ensure full compliance with this Act and any other law relating to employment and providing information and advice and preparing such reports as may be necessary for the administration of the Act”.

He said a person who impersonates an officer of the Department of Labour or a person authorized by the Commissioner, commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than one hundred thousand dalasis or imprisonment not less than one year or to both fine and imprisonment.

Basiru Secka, Deputy Director of Employment and Supt Musa Manneh, Officer Commanding Expatriate Quota Secretariat, and others expatiate on the National Employment Policy, Action Plan 2022-2026, and the National Labour Act 2023 which was characterized with questions and answers section.