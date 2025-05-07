Operators demand clarity over pilgrims’ accomodation after flight changes

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Following a change of plan in The Gambia International Airlines GIA and GEWAN Holdings agreement to fly Gambian pilgrims to the hajj, the 2000 pilgrims will now travel by Air Senegal.

A reliable source close to the hajj operations told The Standard that the initial agreement with GEWAN was to fly about 2000 Gambian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a different carrier but since the GIA could not secure an ‘Air Operators Certificate (AOC) for this aircraft in time for the hajj, Air Senegal was brought into the arrangement to carry the pilgrims.

- Advertisement -

Our source said officials have visited Dakar to assess the Air Senegal plane and capacity to fly Gambian pilgrims on six flights.

”Now everything is in place and pilgrims are only waiting for the departure days starting by May 14,” our source said.

However, according to correspondence published by Open Gambia, the National Hajj Commission has received complaints from operators raising concern that the new arrangements, including flight configuration changes, would affect arrival and departure dates and therefore accommodation bookings; especially for those arriving on the last two flights. The commission has taken up the matter with the GIA and its partners GEWAN.

- Advertisement -

“It has come to the notice of the National Hajj Commission that the aircraft type and the contracted slots have changed, per accommodation contract, which has affected the days some pilgrims would stay in Medina.

This flight capacity changes and the slot have affected the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th flights. However, the most affected flights are the last two, with pilgrims arriving on the 19th and 20th of May and expecting to check out of their accommodation in Medina on the 20th and 21st of May 2025, respectively. This means they are only going to stay for 2 or just 1 day instead of the 4 days they paid for and since any additional day would have to be paid for, the National Hajj Commission is relaying this information to you to work on an amicable resolution to the impasse”, the commission’s letter to GIA, published by Open Gambia stated.

The Standard sought clarification from the managing director of the GIA Numo Sanneh who said we must formally write and book an appointment for an interview.