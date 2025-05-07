GROUP SEEKS PERMIT TO PROTEST OVER JAMMEH’S ASSETS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A group of five ‘concerned Gambians’ among them, activist Omar Saibo Camara and politician Mamadi Kurang, has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), seeking a permit to organise a peaceful protest against the controversial sale of the assets of former President Yahya Jammeh.

According to the group, the planned protest is in response to an investigative article, authored by Mustapha K Darboe and published by The Republic, highlighting alleged questionable decisions, conflict of interest and non-transparent methods of the sales of land, vehicles and other items seized by the state on the recommendation of the Janneh Commission of Enquiry.

In the letter, addressed to the IGP, seen by The Standard, the group, identified itself as the “Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA)”.

It cited concerns over alleged corruption, lack of transparency, and questionable decisions surrounding the sale of the seized assets.

“We intend to hold the protest from the Christian cemetery to the AG Chambers where we would deliver a petition to the Minister of Justice,” the group wrote. The issue of corruption and lack of transparency has reached its peak in The Gambia. Therefore, citizens can no longer remain silent about the amount of corruption and embezzlement of state resources,” GALA said.

The group said the protest is a constitutional right aimed at demanding transparency and justice in the asset recovery process.

“We want to demand the full disclosure of all the buyers of the assets. We have submitted our application and they asked us to go back today, Wednesday. We hope they will grant us a permit,” Bob Keita, another member of the group, told The Standard yesterday.

The Republic’s recent investigative report has triggered strong reactions nationwide, with many Gambians expressing anger over suspected undervaluing and non-transparent sales of the assets. The pressure group’s move reflects growing civil society’s demands for answers and public oversight in the handling of the assets.