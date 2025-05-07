Where is the Anti-Corruption Commission?

- Advertisement -

Sometime ago there was talk with of setting up an Anti-Corruption Commission in The Gambia. This was one of the promises made by the politicians leading up to the 2016 presidential election which led to the election of President Adama Barrow.

However, many years later, there is no functional Anti-Corruption Commission. There was talk of it repeatedly, but that is all it was; talk. It seems that there isn’t enough political will to set it up and begin the hard work of fighting corruption.

Meanwhile, reports of corruption always surface in the media. In fact, sometimes political parties trade accusations of corruption every day. Just this week the UDP and the NPP have done just that.

Again, with the frequency of reported corruption cases is The Gambia one would have thought would ensure more investigations and prosecutions. But for a long time now, prosecutions have not been undertaken in the country.

At least one would have expected to read or hear about suspensions and investigations when certain allegations are made against public functionaries. However, many a time nothing comes of it or at least nothing is said to the public about it.

It is important for the government to remember that the perception of rampant corruption can affect their performance in the upcoming elections. That is to say, if the courts do not punish them, then the people will punish them at the polls.

Let there be the zeal and willingness to tackle the issue of corruption for the benefit of the development of the country.

The president must take the bold stance of not only relieving people found wanting of their positions but they must face the music as it should be. There must be some form of accountability. Otherwise, the progress of the country could seriously be hampered.