Pa Modou, Amb Jaiteh speak on new transfer deal

By Bubacarr Fallaboweh

Former Gambia U-20 and Real De Banjul creative left-winger Pa Modou Sohna has signed for Moroccan Botola League side Jeunesse Sportive Soualem on a three-year contract.

Pa Modou’s four- year stint with the capital club Fus Rabat ended this month as he couldn’t be featured in the A team mainly due to his knee ligament injury, which kept him out of action for nine months in 2021.

Regarded as one of the best players in his generation, Pa Modou is rearing to go all out again. The playmaker had 14 goals and 12 assists last season. This campaign, he has netted 16 goals and provided nine assists with the U-21.

“I’ll make all my fans proud next season because I want to prove myself here in Morocco first before going out out,” he stated.

Pa Modou is the third Gambian to secure a move in the summer, following Yusupha Njie and Yankuba Minteh. Gambian Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, who represented both Yusupha Njie and Pa Modou, told Alkamba Times sports that the new club is natural place for Pa Modou.

“He knows the league and the place after spending four years in Morocco and all the people love him, from the president to the coach and players. That is very important. With his talent and qualities, JSS will give him the platform to showcase his potential. We all agree that Pa Modou is a top talent, and the environment is there for him to return to the top. I know he is hungry and determined for a new page in Morocco,” Tijan Jaiteh a former Gambian international said.

“It’s an amazing contract. I believe in the mantra of success for my players, which is a key agenda in how I work. I always want my players to be treated well and respected. The same energy I put in deals worth 200k, 300k is the same energy I put on deals worth 4 million, 5 million,” Jaiteh added.

