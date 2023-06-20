TOM UPBEAT ABOUT SECOND AFCON APPEARANCE

Mali emerged victorious in a 2-0 triumph over Congo in Group G of the Afcon 2023 qualifiers on Sunday and sealed a spot in the finals. But the results also means a lot for The Gambia who now takes second in the group needing only a point to secure a second successive appearance in Afcon.

The result confined Congo to 6 points trailing Gambia’s 9 points with the two sides meeting in Banjul in September for the final match.

Coach Tom Sainfiet took to Facebook after Mali’s victory over Congo with a short message of hope: “We need 1 point in September in our home match against Congo Brazzaville to be qualified for the Africa Cup for a second time in Gambian history”.

The match against Congo has another spice because it will most probably be the first time Gambia play at home in many years with massive overhaul work at the Independence Stadium expected to be completed next month.” The whole country will go to the Stadium to cheer the boys to victory or a draw and can you imagine the celebrations when history is made in the front of all that giant crowd. I think the world will take us seriously if for nothing but because we make a successive Afcon appearance,” said Musa Sise president of the Sports Journalists Association of the Gambia.

Latest Group F standings