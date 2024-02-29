Parading Liz Bahoum, Basketball queen

- Advertisement -

By Tijan Masaneh Ceesay

Elizabeth Neneh Bahoum was developed into a basketball star by a Peace Corps volunteer Miss Venker at Banjul’s Saint Joseph’s High School where she rose to be the best point guard in Gambian basketball.

She was a founding member of the great Saints Basketball Club which also featured Marie Louis Mendy, Oumie Andrews, Binta Daffeh, Dado Jah, Fatou Krubally, Annet Owens and Michelle Pulo Joof.

- Advertisement -

Bahoum led the young Saints teams to many championships before jumping ship to join a Half-Die side, Dingareh.

As a point guard, Eli was the best ball handler, fearless and penetrated defences like a knife through butter. She was the starting point guard for The Gambia national team and in one of her greatest performances in Bamako, Mali, the mighty Asec Mimosa neighbouring the Cote D’Ivoire came calling for her services.

At Dingareh and Banjul South, she was the fearless captain that led them to many championships. A beauty to watch at her craft, Liz left all she had at the Banjul Tennis Lawn on nightly basis.She was also as humble as there ever was a player and belongs to The Gambia’s hall of fame for her valuable contribution to the development of the game.

- Advertisement -

It was an honour and a privilege to cover her both in and out of The Gambia. No one did it better. Neneh Bahoum, thank you for all the heroics and memories.