Gambia selects squad for African Games

Coach Lie Bojang has finalised his team for next month’s African Games in Ghana. The full list of players is provided below.
1 Ebrima Jaiteh
2 Youkesse Sanyang
3 Ousman Camara
4 Mamadou Bah
5 Momodou Jatta
6 Bakary Touray
7 Ali Oussaye
8 Omar Tamba
9 Mustapha Nyassi
10 Alasan Camara
11 Ebrima Njie
12 Abdourahman Jobe
13 Ismaila Manneh
14 Mansour Mbye
15 Ebrima Ceesay
16 Jonathan Corea
17 Yusupha Darboe
18 Ousman Ceesay
19 Dawda Darboe
20 Modou Lamin Jallow
21 Alieu Manneh
22 Alasan Badjie
23 Musa Sima