Gambia selects squad for African Games

Coach Lie Bojang has finalised his team for next month’s African Games in Ghana. The full list of players is provided below.

1 Ebrima Jaiteh

2 Youkesse Sanyang

3 Ousman Camara

4 Mamadou Bah

5 Momodou Jatta

6 Bakary Touray

7 Ali Oussaye

8 Omar Tamba

9 Mustapha Nyassi

10 Alasan Camara

11 Ebrima Njie

12 Abdourahman Jobe

13 Ismaila Manneh

14 Mansour Mbye

15 Ebrima Ceesay

16 Jonathan Corea

17 Yusupha Darboe

18 Ousman Ceesay

19 Dawda Darboe

20 Modou Lamin Jallow

21 Alieu Manneh

22 Alasan Badjie

23 Musa Sima