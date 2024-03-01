Solar street lights bring new hope to village

- Advertisement -

By Mamadi Sawo

Kuwonku Ba Development Association, on Saturday, 24th February 2024, embarked on the installation of solar street lights on major highways linking Kuwonku and other villages. This initiative was fully funded by natives of Kuwonkuba both in the village and the diaspora. This solar project was one of the biggest projects earmarked to fulfill one of its cardinal principles. The association, which has eight (8) years of existence, carried out major developments ranging from fencing two cemeteries, construction of a house for a native of Kuwonku, providing maintenance to the only decade water pump, as well as offering assistance to those affected by a heavy storm five years ago. The President of the association, Alhagie Ansu Camara, expressed appreciation and happiness for this important initiative, citing the illumination of every part of the village. In a three-minute audio shared by this medium, Mr. Camara said: “Everyone is happy. Everywhere is now illuminated. If it were not for the earnings, we would not be scared of Dakar”. This, he said, was because of the dedication and commitment of the youths of Kuwonkuba without which it would be difficult to implement. He prayed for the continued progress of the village and its surroundings. He further appealed to those who are yet to join the association to do so to ensure sustainability. He also added that more solar lamps shall be added to brighten smaller paths within the village in due course. Mr. Camara concluded that women gardeners go to water their beds early in the morning and with the provision of light would minimize fear, as in most cases, snakes and other predators usually affect women on their way to the garden. This reporter witnessed every activity that took place in the village and has seen the commitment of youth to participate in their own development initiatives. To ascertain the level of brightness at night, the reporter went around to check for himself whether all lights are functioning properly. Development cannot solely be the responsibility of the government as villagers in Kuwonkuba took it upon themselves to provide street lights. Many people expressed happiness with the project and believe it would reduce incidents of stealing and other dubious activities at night.