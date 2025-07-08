Peace during elections

- Advertisement -

As The Gambia prepares for the 2026 presidential elections, the nation once again faces a critical juncture in its democratic journey. The significance of peaceful elections cannot be overstated. The collective future of the country depends not just on who wins or loses, but on how citizens conduct themselves throughout the electoral process.

The Gambia’s transition to democracy has been an inspiration across the continent. The 2016 presidential elections marked a historic moment, when the people peacefully voted for change and chose dialogue over division. That legacy must be protected. Elections should be a celebration of democracy, not a battleground for hatred, misinformation, and intimidation.

To some extent, this was replicated in the 2021 presidential elections even though there were a few challenges when a few of the parties contested the results and accused the electoral commission of cheating. However, they channelled their frustrations through the courts. Whatever the outcome of such cases, it is always better to follow the law rather than use other means.

The roles of political parties, civil society, religious leaders, and the media are crucial. Politicians must lead with integrity, avoiding inflammatory rhetoric and respecting democratic norms. Civil society must continue to advocate for civic education, encouraging all Gambians—especially the youth—to vote responsibly and peacefully.

The religious and traditional leaders should use their influence to preach tolerance, unity, and peace. And the media must report accurately, refusing to become a tool for propaganda or incitement.

Peaceful elections are not a miracle —they are a choice. They are brought about by hard work and constantly wanting better. Let us choose peace. Let us choose The Gambia.