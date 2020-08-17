32 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
News

Police deny harassing women with niqab

148
pro lamin njie
- Advertisement -

Press release

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has noticed with keen interest information circulating on social media, that Police are arresting or harassing Muslim women wearing veil (Niqab) for not wearing facemask.

- Advertisement -

It is a common understanding that the Niqab veil covers the mouth and nose which is the ultimate purpose of facemask wearing.

In view of this, it is important to state that the Inspector General’s Office has not issued any specific instructions of arrests targeting women wearing the Niqab.
Furthermore, enquiries have been made at all police regions and divisions, and it is clear that no such arrest was reported anywhere.

However, further instructions have been communicated to Regional Commands to adequately brief personnel to exercise reasonable discretion in allowing women whose veil covers the mouth and nose to access public places.
The cooperation of the public is highly solicited.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleH.E. Adama Barrow, President of the republic of The Gambia Theme: Enforcement of measures against Covid-19
Next article9 charged with arson in Niamina
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NAM ACCUSES BARROW OF DIVIDING JIMARA …Dou Sanno fires back

By Lamin Cham & Omar Bah The Gambia Democratic Congress parliamentarian for Jimara has accused President Adama Barrow of causing a massive division in the...
Read more
News

Barrow breaks silence

By Omar Bah President Adama Barrow has finally answered the calls for him to address the nation as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc. In his long-awaited...
Read more
News

Mayor says BCC yet to receive gov’t Covid funds

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has criticised the Central Government for not supporting Councils with funding to combat the pandemic at the local level. The Mayor...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

bakary k jammeh

GFF YET TO DECIDE COVID-19 FUND DISBURSEMENT

Bakary Jammeh First vice president of The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, has told The Standard yesterday that there has not been any decision by...
dou sanno

Educating Dou Sanno about the role of CSOs and activists

dou

NAM ACCUSES BARROW OF DIVIDING JIMARA …Dou Sanno fires back

barroww

Barrow breaks silence

rohey 1

Mayor says BCC yet to receive gov’t Covid funds

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions