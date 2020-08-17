Police deny harassing women with niqab

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has noticed with keen interest information circulating on social media, that Police are arresting or harassing Muslim women wearing veil (Niqab) for not wearing facemask.

It is a common understanding that the Niqab veil covers the mouth and nose which is the ultimate purpose of facemask wearing.

In view of this, it is important to state that the Inspector General’s Office has not issued any specific instructions of arrests targeting women wearing the Niqab.

Furthermore, enquiries have been made at all police regions and divisions, and it is clear that no such arrest was reported anywhere.

However, further instructions have been communicated to Regional Commands to adequately brief personnel to exercise reasonable discretion in allowing women whose veil covers the mouth and nose to access public places.

The cooperation of the public is highly solicited.