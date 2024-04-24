POLICE MALE TEAM SUSPENDED FROM VOLLEYBALL

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Police Force’s male volleyball team has been slammed with a year’s suspension from all volleyball activities following their indiscipline and dishonorable actions during the final of the 2024 Senegambia volleyball championship held in Banjul. The team has also been fined D5000 which must be paid before rejoining the league.

A similar action has been extended to the players for the first round in the 2024/2025 season, and must pay D1000 in the second round if they want to join another team. A number of officials of the club too has been suspended from all volleyball activities.

The Senegambia volleyball championship is a bilateral sporting event organised since 2019 under the name of the two heads of state of The Gambia and Senegal.