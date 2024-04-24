Real hosts Estonian partner club PAIDE officials

- Advertisement -

League giants Real de Banjul are playing host to officials from their Estonian partner club Paide Linnameeskond who arrived in The Gambia on Sunday on a week-long scouting and developmental visit.

The visitors, Jaanus Pruuli CEO and Gert Kams sporting director of Paide FC are currently working with Real de Banjul’s first team to scout more players and also build capacities of the club’s technicians.

The clubs have a long-standing relationship under which Real de Banjul moved nine players to Paide, namely; Alasana Jatta, Muhammed Sanneh, Ebrima Jarju, Bubacarr Tambedou, Ebrima Singhateh, Foday Darboe, Babou Cham, Alieu Gibba and Modoulamin Demba.