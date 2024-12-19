Politics of dishonesty

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

It beats my imagination how Gambians are so passionate and deeply engaged in the political affairs of other nations and yet appear to be indifferent to The Gambia’s political dishonesty and foolery. Fabakary Tombong Jatta told the people of Foñi that it is only President Barrow who can facilitate Jammeh’s return. Therefore, for President Barrow to forgive and allow Jammeh to return home, they have to accept and support President Barrow in pursuit of his third term. Really? He told them that Mamma Kandeh and Sheikh Tijan Hydara are in no position to facilitate Jammeh’s return. True. Albeit Jammeh played a significant role in the return of late President Jawara, their cases are like the proverbial day and night.

Jawara, unlike Jammeh was not notoriously known for an abysmal human rights records. In other words, Jawara was not arbitrarily arresting and detaining perceived opponents with impunity. Under Jammeh, many vulnerable Gambians endured inhumane tortures, and disappeared without trace. He used the security services as instruments of instilling fear and intimidation. Thus, it was not difficult for Jawara to return home. It is not only his victims and their families who have interest in the arrest and prosecution of Jammeh but other international organisations.



The Foñi people can support President Barrow based on what his government can provide to improve their lives and livelihoods but not facilitating the return of Jammeh. We just saw Ecowas has approved a tribunal to prosecute the perpetrators of heinous crimes including Jammeh under his watch. I am a voice, not an echo.

Sulayman Jeng

UK



Re: US hails Ecowas for decision to establish special tribunal

Dear Editor,

Justice to the victims must be! But what right or audacity did the Americans have to dictate to us what to do? George Bush and Tony Blair of Britain killed millions of people in Iraq and in Afghanistan. Obama killed millions in Libya. Netanyahu is killing millions in Palestine. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for him and the West turned it down. Why should we Africans allow to be dictated by the West or America? We still don’t know what is right or wrong? Shame on Africa. We cannot be sitting down and waiting for the West to tell us what to do. Shame on my government.

Sait Touray

Dortmund, Germany

Re: Darboe tells Barrow not to seek re-election

Dear Editor,

Unfortunately, the 1997 Constitution allows President Barrow to run for president as many times as he wishes since there’s no term limit. Mr Darboe, this is what you and the coalition partners should have worked on from 2017 to 2019 while you were in government. Instead, you were the very one who said Barrow must stay for five years as opposed to three years as per the Coalition MOU. Had UDP, NPP, APRC, GDC, PDOIS, and all the partners worked on amending the 1997 Constitution to include a two-term limit, by now nobody would be talking about whether or not Mr Barrow should seek a third term. This is where you all have failed us.

Alieu Momodou Gaye

Raleigh, North Carolina

Re: Darboe tells Barrow not to seek re-election

Dear Editor,

Every Gambian citizens know that Barrow is not the solution for our development, The Right Honourable Darboe is the best solution as history would tell us. What happened under the impressionable leadership of President Abdoulaye Wade shall replicate here under the able leadership of The Right Honourable Ousainou ANM Darboe. But because of stupid tribal politics we are going through the current difficult economic situation. Let us see The Gambia first and forget about tribal politics.

Bakary S Jadama

Serekunda

Term limit dafa heww

Dear Editor,

Term limit is very important. Dafa hewwi legi sah. All independent presidents in Africa have that opportunity because of how Africa was at that time, not like in this current world of technology and rapid development. Any leader who wants to hang on to power is a dictator and a thief and will never have a peaceful ending in their political life. Term limit dafa heww.

Ebou Cham

Serekunda

Re: Mai Fatty says rejoining NPP alliance is in the national interest

Dear Editor,

My big question for Mai Fatty is, has he birthed a political party on this Gambian soil only to be forming an alliance or joining with other parties come every election? It is so sad. A youthful politician like himself, why can’t he be ambitious, focused, truthful, genuine and serious in politics like young politicians in Senegal? Despite being highly educated and a seasoned lawyer, he was living frustrated and consequently trying to please the mansa and becoming a puppet to him. Allah is making him pay a price for not being steadfast with people who suffered for him in politics and for betraying the common man of The Gambia for his selfish gain. A word for the wise is enough.

MaSanneh Camara

Serekunda

Re: Mai Fatty says rejoining NPP alliance is in the national interest

Dear Editor,

All 2016 coalition parties are the same. There is no surprise in what Mai Fatty and the GMC did. This is just a continuation of the tricks they have been playing on Gambians since 2016. Three years transition? Fake. New constitution? Fake. Term limit? Fake. Fake leaders, fake goals, fake aspirations. The Gambia needs TRUTHFUL people NOT tricksters as leaders. It is the commonsense of TRUTH that will appeal to unbiased, good hearted and intelligent people. TRUTH and HONESTY are what The Gambia needs!

Omar Saidy

Banjul