Politics and ‘politricks’

As the 2026 elections edge closer, politicians are at it again. They are crisscrossing the country talking to the electorate, making tall claims and forging unlikely alliances in a bid to be voted into office. In the meantime, many, if not most, ordinary Gambians are facing the hardships of the decisions made by these same politicians five years ago.

Many citizens have become disillusioned with the political manouvres of these leaders who many a time promise one thing and deliver something completely different. Time and again, they swarm around any issue which is likely to garner them votes only to move on to something else once they are voted in office.

The almost predictable behaviour of some politicians has made many people detest politics and thus become disengaged citizens leading to voter apathy. This is sometimes the reason for low voter turnout as many citizens simply believe that whether they vote or not will have little or no impact on their lives.

Some politicians jump from one idea or party to the other which some citizens see as mere opportunism. The lack of principles and values is becoming clearer in some of these politicians every day as they change perspectives at the drop of a leaf, as it were. This has become the norm of politics in the country and it is not showing good examples for the young ones.

Politics is not inherently bad; it is the political players who make it look dirty such that young people lose interest in it and that is not, and cannot be good for the country. For the betterment of the country, everyone must endeavour to show good examples for the young generation who are the future leaders and who will soon assume the responsibilities of leading this nation.

Politicians are therefore hereby called upon to make every effort to change the image of politics in the country. They can do this by transforming their political lives and showing sincerity in whatever they do or say. They should stop making empty promises knowing fully well that they have no intention of fulfilling them.