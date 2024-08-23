President Adama Barrow visits ongoing projects

- Advertisement -

Press Release

The President, with his delegation, inspected several development projects in the education, health, and sports sectors to follow up on their progress.

During the tour, the President inspected The Gambia College dormitories, an ongoing construction that aims to address the need for more student housing.

- Advertisement -

The Honourable Minister for Higher Education Professor Pierre Gomez provided updates on the progress made, adding that once the dormitory project is completed, it will accommodate around five hundred students.

The project is funded by the MRC Holland Foundation in partnership with the Gambian government, to accommodate the increasing number of students. This exemplifies their unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of students.

The delegation then moved to the construction site of the University of Science, Engineering and Technology (USET) building. A World Bank ACE-funded project dedicated to providing exceptional academic programs and fostering innovation, research, and professional development.

- Advertisement -

This underscores the Barrow administration’s effort to empower students with knowledge, skills, and competencies to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to society through science, research, and innovation.

During the inspection, President Barrow was received by the student leader of USET, Alieu Darboe, who expressed delight in hosting President Barrow and his entourage on the inspection of the landmark project. He lauded the government’s commitment and determination to support tertiary education.

In Farato, the President visited the ongoing hospital construction. The hospital is projected to offer a comprehensive range of medical services and facilities, including 1,500 beds, an intensive care unit, delivery, and recovery rooms, a dialysis unit, an X-ray centre and Ultrasound, a Conference centre, an ambulance parking spot, public health laboratories, observation and treatment Centre among others.

The project will make healthcare affordable and more accessible to the people.

His Excellency proceeded to the National Food and Drug Quality Laboratory in Brusubi. The facility is the first of its kind in The Gambia and once completed, the project will serve as the reference centre for the control of food and drug quality in ensuring safety throughout the country.

President Barrow concluded the tour by inspecting the renovation project at the Independence Stadium, aimed at transforming the place into a modern and versatile facility.

The Manager of the Independence Stadium Ebou Faye said the renovation is expected to be completed before the end of the year, promising to meet GAF standards. Upon completion, he said they would invite CAF to do an inspection and certify the stadium to begin hosting international matches.

After the inspection, President Barrow expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing works and urged the contractors and consultants to double their efforts.

He assured the people of The Gambia that his administration is committed to socio-economic development.

On his part, the Honourable Minister for Information Dr. Ismaila Ceesay commended the President’s strong commitment to developing the country.