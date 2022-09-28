President Barrow meets Gambians in Bronx

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, President Adama Barrow met with the Gambian community in the Bronx at the Islamic Cultural Center.

The community members were delighted to meet the President and expressed their gratitude for him coming to meet them. They stated that this demonstrated the President’s excellent leadership and concern for the well-being of the people.

The discussions mainly focused on their concerns, particularly the security situation in The Gambia. However, President Barrow noted that security issues are very important to him and that he meets with security chiefs weekly for a briefing to discuss the state of security in the country.

President Barrow reassured the people that his government would not relent in delivering development projects to them to enhance their livelihoods.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady Fatoumattta Bah Barrow, the Gambian Head of Mission in New York, Hon. Lamin Dibba and members of his delegation.

Source: State House