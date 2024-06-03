Press Release

- Advertisement -

Access Bank Gambia hosted an insightful and successful customer forum under the theme “2024 Economic Outlook: The Journey So Far, Keeping the End of Year in Check.” The event provided a platform for engaging discussions on the Gambian economy and the bank’s strategic direction, while also gathering invaluable feedback from its esteemed customers.

The Board Chairman in his opening remarks delivered by Mr. Dominic Mendy, Board Member Access Bank expressed profound gratitude to the customers for their participation. “We are deeply appreciative of your presence here today. Your feedback is invaluable and will help us shape our future services to better meet your needs. Thank you for honoring our invitation and for your insightful contributions during this forum,” he said. He also extended his heartfelt thanks to the board members for their unwavering support in aiding the bank to deliver an enlightening event, and to the dedicated staff for orchestrating an engaging and informative forum.

Stephen Abban, Managing Director of Access Bank Gambia, emphasized the importance of customer feedback in driving the bank’s commitment to exceptional service and continuous improvement. “We will carefully consider all the feedback received today to ensure we consistently deliver outstanding customer service and create value for our shareholders. Our goal is to be a reliable enabler for our customers and businesses, to continuously contribute positively to the Gambian economy,” Stephen stated.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted the bank’s strategic growth and its ambitions leveraging the extensive network of operations across Africa, Europe, and Asia. “Access Bank currently operates in 21 markets, 14 of which are in sub-Saharan Africa. Over the past year, we have announced transactions in seven countries, enhancing our reach and establishing operations in 14 African nations out of our planned 20 by 2027. Our group-level strategy is increasingly focused on digital channels and customer solutions to harness the potential of Africa’s young, fast-urbanizing population.”

Stephen further outlined the bank’s vision for its Retail Bank to evolve into a digital sales and service provider by 2027, promoting financial inclusion with a focus on SMEs, women, and youth. “Our Wholesale Bank aims to enhance customer value through better products and partnerships, while our Business Bank is set to become the leading SME financial services provider. Through our ‘W’ initiative, we remain committed to banking women, providing tailored offerings to accelerate their financial inclusion,” he added.

He also mentioned that the ongoing acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank further demonstrates the bank’s disciplined expansion strategy. “While aiming for scale, we believe prosperity is cultivated through inclusive growth and economic development,” Stephen concluded.

- Advertisement -

The keynote address by Mr. Olusegun Zaccheaus, Lead Partner, Strategy & Practice West Africa of PwC, provided an insightful economic outlook for The Gambia. “Gambia ranks as the 9th fastest growing country in the region, with GDP projected to grow by 5.6% over 2024 to 2026. The agriculture and industry sectors will drive this growth, fueled by innovative technologies and sustainable practices. To capitalize on these prospects, Access Bank Gambia must revisit key elements of their customer proposition and position themselves to offer unparalleled value to their customers,” Zaccheaus advised.

Senior Economist Amie Chongan-Njie from the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs, Gambia also provided a comprehensive overview of the Gambian economy. She also noted that real GDP growth is projected to accelerate to 5.6% between 2024 and 2026, driven by increased sector activity. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors to enhance the business environment and encouraged Access Bank to strengthen its digital collections platform for ease of statutory payments.

The customers at the forum backed Access Bank Gambia to continue delivering their exceptional service and support. They also called on the bank to enhance its digital banking solutions to scale service delivery, ensuring more efficient and convenient access to banking services. The customers at the event reiterated the bank’s commitment to leveraging customer feedback to drive improvements and innovation. “Together, we will navigate the economic landscape, harnessing opportunities for partnership, growth and development. Thank you once again for organizing this insightful forum to engage us” a customer said.

Access Bank Gambia is a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, a leading financial institution with a strong presence in Africa, Europe, and Asia. Operating through a branch network of over 700 branches and service outlets in 21 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom France, along with three representative offices in China, India, Lebanon, and Hong Kong. Access Bank remains dedicated to serving diverse customer segments across the country with innovative and flexible banking solutions.

The bank’s commitment to excellence has garnered recognition, including accolades of the Best Bank from the Global Finance Awards and Most Sustainable SME Bank by the World Economic Magazine Awards, reaffirming its position as a leading advocate for SMEs and a trailblazer in sustainable finance.

End

For further information, please contact:

Katty Jatta

Head Corporate Communication

Access Bank Gambia

Phone: +220 6611620, +220 390 4041

Email: [email protected]