Prof Omar Jah Snr: A distinguished Gambian scholar, diplomat, and thinker

- Advertisement -

By Basidia M Drammeh

Professor Omar Jah Snr stands as one of The Gambia’s most eminent scholars — a man whose life has been a remarkable blend of knowledge, faith, diplomacy, and intellectual leadership. A pioneer of modern Islamic thought in West Africa, he devoted his life to education, intercultural dialogue, and the advancement of Islamic civilisation in a global context.

Born in 1934 in The Gambia, Omar Jah grew up in a modest family in Fass Omar Saho, North Bank Region, where he began his early education in a traditional Islamic school (dara). His brilliance and love of learning were evident from a young age, propelling him on a lifelong intellectual journey that would span continents and cultures.

- Advertisement -

He began his formal higher education at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, one of the world’s leading centres of Islamic scholarship, graduating in 1960. His thirst for knowledge led him to further studies at the French Cultural Centre in Cairo, where he earned a Diploma in French in 1965, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Humanities from Cairo University in 1966, graduating second in his class.

Seeking deeper understanding of global thought and civilisation, he continued his academic journey at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, obtaining a Master’s degree in 1970 and a PhD in History, Thought, and Islamic Civilisation in 1973.

After completing his studies, Professor Omar Jah returned to The Gambia, beginning his teaching career at Armitage High School (1966–1967). His deep knowledge, humility, and cross-cultural competence quickly opened doors internationally. Over the years, he taught and lectured at numerous prestigious universities, including Hamilton College (New York), the University of Toronto, York University, McGill University (Montreal), Bayero University (Kano, Nigeria), and Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University (Riyadh).

- Advertisement -

His most impactful academic contribution came during his tenure at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC) in Malaysia (1997–2005), where he played a central role in shaping intellectual discourse around Islamic civilisation and modernity. Later, he returned home to serve as a part-time professor at the University of The Gambia, nurturing a new generation of Gambian scholars and leaders.

Beyond academia, Professor Omar Jah’s influence extended into diplomacy and international development. He served as Assistant Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in Jeddah (1991–1996), and later as Advisor to the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2005. He also represented The Gambia as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with concurrent accreditation to Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Throughout his career, he contributed to many Islamic and intellectual institutions, including the International Islamic University (Islamabad), the Islamic Da’wah Organisation (Sudan), the Aal al-Bayt Foundation for Islamic Thought (Jordan), and the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA). He also chaired the Sheikh Abdullah Jah Charitable Foundation, which continues his family’s legacy of faith-based education and social development.

Professor Omar Jah was among the 138 Muslim scholars who signed the historic 2007 declaration “A Common Word between us and you,” a landmark initiative promoting peace and understanding between Muslims and Christians worldwide.

He is the author of several influential works, most notably “Footprints of a Soldier of Islam,” a profound blend of autobiography, intellectual reflection, and spiritual insight.

Over the decades, he has received numerous national and international honors, including:

The Order of the Republic of Sudan

The King Abdulaziz Medal (First Class) from Saudi Arabia

The National Order of Merit of The Gambia (awarded twice)

He was also listed among The Muslim 500 — the world’s most influential Muslim figures.

Professor Omar Jah’s life and philosophy are guided by humility, self-reliance, and sincerity in service. He believes that true Islam offers practical solutions to the challenges of justice, equality, moral reform, and good governance.

He is not merely a scholar or diplomat — he is a bridge between civilizations, a messenger of peace, and a torchbearer of intellectual and spiritual renewal.

Professor Omar Jah remains a shining Gambian mind whose legacy continues to inspire generations across the Muslim world and beyond.

May Allah bless him, grant him long life in righteousness, and reward him abundantly for his service to Islam, knowledge, and humanity.