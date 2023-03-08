PURA receives one of the most tax compliant awards

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has been recognised and awarded as the second runner-up of the Gambia Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxpayer of the year 2022.

The 5th edition of the Taxpayers Award was held on Saturday at the Kairaba Beach Hotel. The award is designed to recognised and celebrate the most compliant taxpayers in the country.

The GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe hailed PURA for its continued efforts towards nation-building, saying that when the regulator is compliant, there is hope for the country.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the PURA DG, describing him as one of the biggest supporters of GRA in their revenue collection drive by ensuring compliance of GSM operators and others. He said thanks to PURA’s efforts long-standing arrears owed to GRA were settled by operators under its regulation.

The PURA DG Yusupha M Jobe expressed delight and appreciation over the recognition.

He thanked the GRA for its meticulous attention and recognition as an appropriate way of encouraging public compliance for national development endeavors, stating that the recognition demonstrates that PURA is fully compliant with its tax obligation.

President Adama Barrow presented the certificate to the PURA DG.