Qatari philanthropist donates food item to needy Gambians

By Olimatou Coker

A Qatari philanthropist, Muhammed Al Noimi Monday donated 50kg bags of rice and sugar to Gambian families across the country.

The donation facilitated through his Gambian friend, Alhagie Alieu Jarju, is aimed at helping poor families during the month of Ramadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at one of the presentations, Alhagie Alieu Jarju returns gratitude to Mr Noimi for the benevolent.

“This gesture would go a long way in alleviating the hardship households face in meeting their food needs during the month of Ramadan,” Jarju said

Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah thanked the donor for his timely intervention, adding that the gesture is well appreciated.

“As a government, we recognised the important role these donations play in uplifting the hardships our people face every day trying to put food on the table. We also see it as a compliment of government’s efforts because at the end of the day the government cannot do it all,” he said.

He commended the donor for his foresight and the Gambia Embassy in Qatar for facilitating the process to ensure it reaches the beneficiaries.

Alhagie Sillah Conateh, programme coordinator at the management development institute said this year’s donation is the fourth time the Qatari philanthropist is extending support to Gambians.

“The project initially benefited the communities of Salikeni and Jammeh Kunda in the Central Baddibu District and now it is extended to a large number of beneficiary communities across the country,” he disclosed.

Sillah said the philanthropist is intervening in the areas of building Masjids, Quranic memorisation centres, sponsorship and distribution of food items.