REAL ON THE BRINK OF ANOTHER TITLE

Real de Banjul Football club marched to the top of the GFF league table by two points on Friday, dethroning Falcons, with only one match to go in the season.

They beat Banjul United 2-0 to tally 51 points against Falcons FC’s 49. Salifu Colley of Under-20 fame accounted for both Real de Banjul’s goals and probably won the league for them in the process. With a massive goal difference of 17, and one match to go, only a draw against Waa Banjul on the final day of the season will give the title to Real, the first time in many years,

Falcons FC’s fortune failed when Greater Tomorrow on a fight to avoid relegation, delivered a major blow to their title ambitions with a 1-0 defeat. Abdoulie Baldeh scored the lone goal, his 13th of the season with a 42nd minute strike. The result means Falcons dropped to second position with 49 points while Greater Tomorrow moved out of the relegation zone on 32 points ahead of their final showdown against Hawks, who are two points behind.

Meanwhile Fortune is assured of at least a 3rd place finish with a 1-0 win over Hawks FC in Brikama, with Ousainou Sanneh’s own goal in the 60th minute.

Jerreh Sanyang and Omar Joof’ netted for Gamtel to earn their first win in five matches, with a 2-0 victory over Marimoo Pakfood in Bakau.

In Banjul, Ousainou Touray converted a 10th-minute penalty for Waa Banjul to beat Steve Biko 1-0 at the Banjul Mini Stadium, the results of which now means that Gamtel and Hawks are leveled on 31 points each while Waa Banjul and Greater Tomorrow both sits on 34 points as the relegation battle goes to the wire with all four teams in danger of joining PSV Wellingara in the second-tier next season.