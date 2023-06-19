West Coast regional final rescheduled after draw

The football championship race in the West Coast region is still not decided after finalists Tujereng United and Busumbala Sanjonding played a spirited 1-1 draw on Saturday at the Box Bar. The champion of the region gains automatic ticket to the triangular playoffs with the champions of Banjul and KM for promotion to Second Division.

So when the teams took to the field Saturday there was no dull moment with each hungry to lay claim to the title. In the end though, the organisers has to reschedule the final after the match ended 1-1.

Busumbala took the lead in the 19th minute after Abubacarr Sanneh fired home a rebound from a sloppy goalkeeping by Tujereng’s keeper Saraney Jammeh.

Undeterred, Tujereng fought from pillar to post to stay alive and their efforts paid off in the 77th minute when Ebrima Marena swept home from a beautiful set piece to equal the score.

Busumbala coach, Lamin Chatty was sent off for protesting over a penalty claim ignored by the referee. No new date has been fixed for the replay.

Written with contributions from the GFF media