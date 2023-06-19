Top Gambian judoka Faye Njie wins gold in Abidjan African Open 2023

Finland-born Gambian judoka Faye Njie on Saturday, June 17, won gold medal at Abidjan African Judo Open 2023.

Njie defeated Bissau Guinean Cesar Diogo in a long fight that lasted until the golden score, but Faye eventually won with a beautiful ippon.

The results sets Njie in good standing for qualification to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, an event he has already qualified for.

The Abidjan African Open began this Saturday, June 17, 2023 and brings together 154 athletes including 101 men and 53 women from 27 countries.

The Finland-born Gambian became the first ever Olympic judoka for the Gambia, when he competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.