Stadium remodeling project to finish in July

Press release

The ongoing renovation and remodeling work at the country’s main football arena The Independence Stadium and Friendship Hotel is expected to be completed by July.

The contractors are working tirelessly to make sure the work is done on time.

As seen in the pictures work has progressed significantly with the latest being the installation of the seats. These seats are standard ones used in different stadiums globally.

With the arrival of the Turkish experts and our experts on the ground we believe quality work will be done.

It is expected that the work will be completed before Gambia’s match against Congo in September in the Afcon qualifiers. We are all in this together; together we can build a better nation.

Ministry of Youth and Sports