REAL SIGNS SUPER TALENTED TWINS

- Advertisement -

Press release

Real de Banjul is delighted to announce the signing of star twins Sainey and Sanna Ceesay on youth team contracts.

- Advertisement -

The talented teenagers, who both attend Kanifing East Senior Secondary School, possess brilliant football skills which led the Club’s Management to snap them up.

Sanna, who is a member of the Gambia U17, was voted Man of the Match in the Baby Scorpions’ 2-0 win over Mauritania in the 2021 WAFU A U-17 Cup of Nations in Senegal.

We welcome Sainey and Sanna Ceesay to Real de Banjul and look forward to supporting them with their continued development.