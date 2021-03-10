24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Sports

REAL SIGNS SUPER TALENTED TWINS

Press release

Real de Banjul is delighted to announce the signing of star twins Sainey and Sanna Ceesay on youth team contracts.

The talented teenagers, who both attend Kanifing East Senior Secondary School, possess brilliant football skills which led the Club’s Management to snap them up.

Sanna, who is a member of the Gambia U17, was voted Man of the Match in the Baby Scorpions’ 2-0 win over Mauritania in the 2021 WAFU A U-17 Cup of Nations in Senegal.

We welcome Sainey and Sanna Ceesay to Real de Banjul and look forward to supporting them with their continued development.

