Refutation of Essa Faal who asked for the proof of Allah’s existence

By Essa Jammeh

To Essa Faal who asked for the proof of Allah’s existence. If he has asked to increase his certainty, here is his answer. Allah said ‘Azza wa Jal: {And [mention] when Ibrahim said, “My Lord, show me how You give life to the dead.” [Allah] said, “Have you not believed?” He said, “Yes, but [I ask] only that my heart may be satisfied.”} [Quran 2:260]

There is no doubt about the existence of Allah. There is much evidence in the religious texts and Sharee’ah (which can only be legislated by the Creator, due to the wisdom and mercy inherent in them). Allah said ‘Azza wa Jal: {Or were they created by nothing, or were they the creators [of themselves]? Or did they create the heavens and the earth? Rather, they are not certain.} [Quran 52:35-36]

There is much evidence in the Quran and Sunnah, both textual and logical, to prove the existence of Allah Almighty. There are also many cosmic signs that prove His existence. Ibn ‘Ashir said:

ْوُجُودُهُ دَلِيلٌ قَاطِعْ حَاجَتُهُ كُلُ مُحْدَثٍ لِلصَانِع

ُلَوْ حَدَثَتْ بِنَفْسِهَا الْأَكْوَانُ لاَجْتَمَعَ التَّسَاوِي وَالرُّجْحَان

ِوَ ذَا مُحَالُ وَ حُدُوثُ الْعَالَمِ مِنْ حَدَثِ الْأَعْرَاضِ مَعَ تَلَازُم

His existence has conclusive proof: The need of everything that is created in time for a Maker, ie, everything is in need of a maker to exist.

If the universe began by itself equality and preponderance would meet (at the same time (i.e. the metaphor here alludes to the two-sided ancient scale falling to one side (signifying existence) and also be in equality (signifying non-existence) in the same instance. The idea here is that someone must place weight on the two-sided scale in order for it to

show preponderance. In other words, someone must choose the state of existence for a particular physical phenomenon at a particular time since this physical phenomenon could not choose its own existence since it was not present before it was created.

But, that is impossible. And the beginning of the universe is derived from (looking) at the changes of the attributes (which describe the parts of the universe) and (knowing that attributes are) intrinsically tied (to essences).

Ibn ‘Ashir, the great Moroccan scholar, went on with more lines refuting the philosophers and theologians who, throughout history, have devised many rational arguments for the existence of the Creator. However, many of these arguments fall short because human reasoning is itself limited.

Newton’s first law of motion tells us that bodies at rest will stay at rest unless a force acts upon them. Therefore, the initiation of the universe required force and energy to originally set it in motion. This force and energy is the work of Allah the Exalted, the Creator. This argument was used by Imam Abu Hanifa to confound the atheists who challenged him.

Ibn Abi Al ‘Izz reported: It is said that Abu Hanifa, may Allah have mercy on him, was approached by some speculative theologians who intended to discuss with him the oneness of Allah’s Lordship. He said, “Before we discuss this question, tell me what you think about a boat in the Euphrates which goes to shore, loads itself with food and other things, then returns, anchors and unloads all by itself, without anyone sailing or controlling it?” They said, “This is impossible.” Abu Hanifa said:

إِذَا كَانَ هَذَا مُحَالًا فِي سَفِينَةٍ فَكَيْفَ فِي هَذَا الْعَالَمِ كُلِّهِ عُلْوِهِ وَسُفْلِهِ

If it is impossible with a boat, then how is it possible for the world, in all its vastness, to move by itself? [See Sharh Aqidah At-Tahawi]

You’ve indeed asked a very big question, and we can respond to you with a book full of evidence, but I hope you’ll endeavor to study Islam further, especially the basics of faith and jurisprudence. Also, try to study the explanation of the meaning of the Quran.

Finally, I’ll advise that you and every Muslim create from your free time, sitting in gatherings of Islamic teachings in the mosques wherever you find them, for this will strengthen faith and dispel the whispers of shaytan in one’s heart.

Allah is the enabler. May He enable us to keep increasing our faith. May peace and blessings be upon our Prophet, his family, and companions.