ROOTS project support a single mother of 11

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Hawa Sama, Head of the Pacharr Women group who also doubles as a single mother of 11 children has told The Standard how the ROOTS project has supported her.

Madam Sama made these remarks on Wednesday during a media field visit in Pacharr, CRR.

The Resilience of Organisations for Transformative Smallholder Agriculture Project (ROOTS) is a six-year project launched since 9 February 2021.

“The donation has significantly improved our condition,” she said.

She said the support enabled her to produce more farm inputs and allowed her to care for her children without needing to depend on external assistance.

John Mendy, the Regional Agricultural Director, said ROOTS interventions have significantly boosted agricultural production in the region, particularly among smallholder farmers.

“One of the major interventions is the fixing of the gates of perimetres.”

Fatoumatta Jammeh, ROOTS Focal Person in CRR South, explained that timely and adequate fertilisation is crucial in rice cultivation, especially in the case of high yield varieties.

She said during the rainy season it’s always difficult for farmers to establish seedlings.

Nuha Nyangado, the Communications Officer of the ROOTS Project, highlighted the various support given to farmers, including subsidised inputs, tools and training aimed at improving working conditions and output.

“We invested a lot of money here. We have changed 104 gates. We have rehabilitated 11 culverts. But in addition to that, we also have subsidised input support which is a package wherein we give fertiliser, certified seed plowing services.”

Musa Darboe, the CEO of Maruo Farms partnering with ROOTS to promote youth-led entrepreneurship in rice production, described the intervention as impactful and transformative.

He said there are noticeable improvements in yields and business opportunities for young farmers in the region.

“ROOTS is providing the starting capital for youths, and Maruo is providing the platform, services, and the inputs that they need. Apart from that, ROOTS has done a lot in the area that enables us at Maruo to be able to work with a lot more smallholder farmers”.

He said the partnership with ROOTS is benefiting 40 young people.

“These young people are each pocketing D4,5000 at the end of the season,” he added.