Sandu regrets: Replacing Mahanera with Jaiteh

By Alieu Sawo

I am deeply saddened by the poor performance and misrepresentation of the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Sandu, Ebrima Jaiteh since he assumed office. He is either absent in the house or asleep. This has significantly hindered the development of our dear constituency. I challenge Jaiteh to point out a single development he has achieved in Sandu. Jaiteh should know that he is there to represent us, period. The saddest part is that I have never seen him participate in any debate or discussion. Does he want to tell us that he only sleeps in the house? I call on the people of Sandu to recall Ebrima Jaiteh as soon as possible, as he is only there to fill the seat and not to represent us. If Jaiteh were truly representing us, our concerns would have been heard in the Assembly. Not a single day have I heard him talk about our problems. The only thing he is good at is saying Yes or No. This is very sad. The issue of female circumcision was raised in the house, and Jaiteh remained silent. He knows very well that the people of Sandu want that law to be repealed. But his stance is still unknown because of his lack of participation in important matters like this. Enough is enough! The National Assembly is too important for someone to be there like a statue. Lend us your ears and fight for our interests. My article might not be popular, but this is the truth. Furthermore, Ebrima Jaiteh has not been transparent about his actions or inactions in the National Assembly. The constituents of Sandu deserve to know what their representative is doing to address their concerns. He has been invited several times to have a radio talk with the people of Sandu, but he always declines. How can we believe that he is doing the right things when he always declines? Jaiteh, come out clearly and explain what is happening. We deserve to know. There have been numerous opportunities where Jaiteh could have advocated for critical issues affecting Sandu, such as infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. However, his absence and lack of voice in these matters show a clear disregard for his responsibilities. Sandu needs a representative who is proactive, engaged, and committed to addressing the needs of the community. Jaiteh’s performance has been far from satisfactory, and it is time for the people of Sandu to demand better representation. May Allah grant us goodness! Judgment day is surely true, and anything you do will be accounted for.