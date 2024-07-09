£33M MINTEH ISSUES FAREWELL MESSAGE AFTER COMPLETING ‘CLUB-RECORD’ NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER

- Advertisement -

Yankuba Minteh issued a farewell message to Feyenoord after completing a £33million move from Newcastle United to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Minteh spent the 2023-24 season on loan from Newcastle at Feyenoord, scoring 11 goals in 37 matches including one in the Champions League. He also helped Feyenoord win the KNVB Cup despite being sent off in the final.

The 19-year-old winger didn’t make a single appearance for Newcastle following his move from Odense last summer but was sold for a considerable profit as Brighton agreed a club-record transfer.

- Advertisement -

Feyenoord were keen to keep Minteh for another season at least but were ultimately priced out of agreeing a permanent move for the Gambia international.

Still, the teenager was keen to pay tribute to his time in Rotterdam as he took to social media following his move to Brighton to thank his former club.

“Hi Feyenoord fans, how are you guys doing?” Minteh said on Instagram. “I wanted to use this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for the good support at the time I was at Feyenoord.

- Advertisement -

“I’m going to say goodbye to the club, the players and the staff. I want to use this opportunity to thank you very much for the amazing time together, the memories together. I really like the club but now I have to start a new chapter.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the fans, the staff, the players, everyone in the club to say thank you very much for the amazing support and the amazing times we spent together. I will still be following you guys, watching your games and good luck in the next season.

“Thank you so much guys for everything and for a good season together.”

Source: THE SHIELDS GAZETTE