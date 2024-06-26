SASS Academy graduates 8th cohort

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

SASS Cosmetology & Skills Training Academy has recently graduated its 8th cohort of students at Paradise Suites Hotel.

Adam Touray-Bah, the Chief Executive Officer, called on the young graduates to stand united and committed to building a better future for the young people of The Gambia.

She congratulated the graduates on this incredible achievement.

She said as they move into this “next phase of your lives, remember the power that lies within you to effect positive change. Embrace your potential. Stand up for what is right.

“Work together to create a world where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and survive. I want my message to resonate with everyone. As you move into this next phase of your lives, remember the power that lies within you to effect positive change.”

She also called on parents to remember the importance of vocational training.

Muhammad Mbye, Deputy Chief Officer of Maa Foundation for Women, said supporting vocational training institutions like SASS is very paramount.

He called on the government throught ministry of higher education to give more support to vocational training.

He added that with SASS very soon the Gambia will be a home of skills.

Beatrice Mboge, Cheif Executive Officer of the Gambia Women’s Chamber of Commerce, called on both the ministries of trade and higher education to support women-owned businesses or training centers because they struggle a lot.

She also advised the graduates to be respectful at all times.