Scientists highlight impact of Cuba’s famous PPG drug

Havana, June 20 (Prensa Latina) Cuban scientists are working to increase the production of policosanol, a drug known as PPG, which exhibits notable results in patients with hypertension.

This was revealed in a recent meeting with the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, where the results of a study on the impact of PPG to lower hypertension values ??in people with low vascular risk were announced.

At the meeting, experts detailed that the study was carried out in several polyclinics and hospital institutions in the capital and 400 patients participated.

They explained that after 12 weeks of starting the research, a significant decrease in the values ??of systolic and diastolic blood pressure was observed, what is known as maximum and minimum.

According to a national television report, this is the first study that evaluates the effects of policosanol on blood pressure as a primary efficacy variable and demonstrates that it can be used as an adjuvant in the management of low-risk patients for the control of elevated blood pressure values.

The research is the result of collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health and the BioCubafarma Business Group.